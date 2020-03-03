ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If a tornado touched down in your neighborhood at night, would you know? A weather radio will alert to you to all sorts of weather hazards at any time of the day, but can be a life saving tool especially at night when you may not be near your phone or have another way to get the tornado warning. That’s why it’s important for every family to have a weather alert radio inside their home. It can be programmed just for your county. And it is designed to be loud enough to wake up even the soundest of sleepers. Like a smoke detector, no home should be without one.
News 4 is pleased to partner with Academy Sports + Outdoors to make weather alert radios available to you at an affordable price. Also, Chief Meteorologist Steve Templeton, together with other members of KMOV’s weather team, will visit area Academy Sports + Outdoors stores. Each event starts at 3:30 pm and concludes at 6:30 pm. If you already have a weather radio, bring it with you to be re-programmed for free by one of our experts. You can also purchase a radio at the store. If you are buying a radio or bringing one from home, don’t forget to bring or purchase new batteries (3 AA), so we can program it for you. News 4 wants you to be prepared for this year’s severe weather season. Come out and see us at one of the locations below!
Weather Radio Wednesdays at Academy Sports + Outdoors
3:30-6:30pm
March 11-St. Peters, MO
March 18-Manchester, MO
April 1-O’Fallon, IL
April 8-Rolla, MO
About Programming Your Radio
Weather radios are a great way to get any weather warning. But especially useful for severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in the middle of the night when your phone may not wake you.
If you find that Flood Warnings (or any other warning) in your area sound the alert too often on your Midland weather radio, we have instructions below on how to turn them off. Note that you cannot turn off tornado warnings.
How to turn off Flood Warnings (or any other warning) on a Midland Weather Radio WR-120 and WR-120EZ models.
Hit Menu
Hit the up arrow until you see “Set Events”
Hit Select
Hit Select again.
Hi the up arrow repeatedly until you see “Flood Warning” in the LED screen
(Or whatever warning, advisory or watch you’d like to turn off)
Hit Select
Hit the up arrow so it now reads “Off” in the LED screen.
Hit Select
Hit Menu
Hit Menu again and it should read “saving” briefly in the LED screen before returning to the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.