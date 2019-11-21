ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In less than a week, News 4 and Habitat for Humanity St. Louis will present to keys to the Home 4 the Holidays house to a first-time homeowner.
Thursday volunteers installed the stairs to the front of the house and built the garage.
The build project will finish over the weekend, and the keys will be handed over Monday.
