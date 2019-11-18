2019 Home 4 the Holidays build enters the final stretch KMOV.com Staff Updated 1 hr ago | Posted on Nov 18, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Three weeks into the build, KMOV Home 4 the Holidays house is almost finished. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save (KMOV.com) -- Three weeks into the build, KMOV Home 4 the Holidays house is almost finished. Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Home 4 The Holidays Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesThis is where the Missouri meteor likely landed... and other curiosities explainedWATCH: Meteor lights up the sky across St. LouisJennifer Rothwell disappearance: Husband Beau charged with murder as search continues4Warn ForecastThese stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, allowing workers to spend time with their families‘Unicorn’ puppy with tail on head rescued in MissouriResearchers comb Warren County ranch in search of ping pong ball-sized meteoriteMore than 2,100 exotic cars lead procession for Missouri boy who died of bone cancerThis company will pay you $1,000 to binge 24 Hallmark Christmas moviesAmerica's largest milk producer files for bankruptcy Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.