ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Thursday wasn't the best weather for house building, News 4's Home 4 the Holidays project was still going strong.
The walls are up, along with the roof, and workers from Mastercard stepped in to help with the building.
Every year News 4 teams up with Habitat For Humanity and other community partners to build a home for a deserving family.
This year, a mother of two is putting in a lot of hard work so when it's finished she will have a great place to live with an affordable mortgage.
