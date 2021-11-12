ST. LOUIS (Nov. 2021)– The holiday season is a magical time in St. Louis, and this year the Holidays in St. Louis (HISL) board is excited to announce a return of the community events lined up for the season. Chairman Jeffrey Wright and the board are looking forward to the spirit, celebration and magic of the season.
“The beauty of the season, the beauty of the City of St. Louis, and the diversity of our region's residents and their traditions add to the magic that makes the holidays in St. Louis such a special time,” said Jeffrey Wright, chairman of the HISL board. “Without the generous support of our many community sponsors, none of this would be possible and there is truly something for everyone to enjoy.”
The events kick off on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, and continue through the holiday season. A full description of the events can be found on our website at www.holidaysinstl.com.
Holidays in St. Louis is requesting downtown community members to plan to turn on their holiday lights by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, to create a spectacular display of lights and unity in Downtown St. Louis.
Ameren Missouri Festival of Lights
The Ameren Missouri Festival of Lights returns in 2021 on Saturday, Nov. 20, in Kiener Plaza. From noon to 8:30 p.m., join us to usher in the holiday season in St. Louis, light the Salvation Army tree of lights and open Winterfest.
This is a family-friendly and free event in Kiener Plaza where participants can enjoy local holiday-themed performances, vendor booths and exhibits, photo ops with mascots including Fredbird, a real life reindeer, and a magical fireworks finale.
Thanksgiving Day is the most popular race day in America. It’s the perfect day to come together to benefit our families, our communities and ourselves. Participants can renew or start a new Thanksgiving tradition by running or walking in your local, family-friendly Turkey Trot STL 5K. An active morning will help balance the afternoon’s calorie intake, and your participation will benefit those less fortunate by supporting local food pantries. For participants 12 years and under, we offer a free half-mile youth run.
Downtown 5K participants will run/walk along portions of the second largest Thanksgiving parade route and pass city landmarks, including City Garden, Busch Stadium, Stifel Theatre, and finish with a view of the Gateway Arch.
Ameren Thanks for Giving Parade
Celebrating its 37th year, the 2021 Ameren Thanks for Giving Parade will step off at 8:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, moving from Broadway and proceeding west toward 20th and Market Streets in Downtown St. Louis. The parade will also be broadcast live on KMOV-TV Channel 4.
Holidays in St. Louis and Ameren are partnering to encourage people throughout the region to make a donation to the St. Louis Area Foodbank to help fight food insecurity during the holidays. Ameren will match donations of any amount – dollar for dollar – up to $200,000. In 2020, the Thanks for Giving Ameren Challenge raised $400,000. To make a donation, simply Text Food4All to 314-860-6225 or visit www.stlfoodbank.org/Food4All to donate to the Foodbank. This year, parade goers can expect over 130 parade units, including musical floats and displays, giant helium balloon figures, restored antique cars and fire trucks, and marching bands from around the St. Louis region. As always, Santa Claus will be present to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas at the end of the parade.
“Ameren is thrilled to see the return of the Holidays in St. Louis family-friendly activities and to again take part in bringing our community together to celebrate the season,” said Warner Baxter, president and chief executive officer of Ameren. “At Ameren, our mission is To Power the Quality of Life for the communities we serve. That's one reason our company has proudly sponsored this treasured holiday parade for over 30 years. We want to invite people across the region to help support the St. Louis Area Foodbank and the vital work they do to assist our friends and neighbors in 26 counties across both Missouri and Illinois."
Holidays in St. Louis (HISL) and the Holidays in St. Louis Foundation (Foundation) are comprehensive volunteer community-focused, nonprofit organizations with distinct, yet complementary missions.
HISL is a civic organization dedicated to adding to the community’s celebration of the holiday season by coordinating Holidays lighting and decorations and thereby increasing tourism, shopping, dining and hotel usage in the St. Louis metropolitan area during the holiday season.
The Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to assisting and supporting, primarily through promotion and marketing, numerous local charities during the holiday season.
