ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This week you can adopt the new love of your life without a fee.
Gateway Pet Guardians is waving their adoption fees for 14 of their pooches all this week. They are calling their event, “Singles Awareness Day: I Kissed a Mutt and I Like It.”
The shelter says the dogs that are up for adoption would be best if they were the only pet in their future home.
Gateway Pet Guardians is located on Manchester near Macklind in South St. Louis. The event runs through Sunday, February 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.