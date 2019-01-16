ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dignity Period will be hosting their fifth annual gala next month to help young women in Ethiopia.
The gala will take place on February 23 at the Sheraton Westport Chalet Hotel. The theme for this year’s gala is Mardi Gras, filled with Cajun entertainment, a cocktail reception and a dinner.
Sponsorship for the event include the following perks listed below:
To purchase tickets and select your sponsorship level at Dignity.Gersture.com.
