ST. LOUIS -- Club Fitness locations in the St. Louis area have teamed up with the American Red Cross for blood drives.
There's a blood shortage in our area due to COVID-19.
If you’d like to #LiftLocal and help your community, click here and enter the sponsor code provided below to make an appointment, or just call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Date | Location | Sponsor Code
April 28 | St. Peters | ClubFitnessStPeters
April 29th | St. Charles | ClubFitnessStCharles
