Chief Meteorologist Steve Templeton will be forecasting for The Center for Hearing & Speech this August in his 4 Degree Guarantee. The Center for Hearing & Speech is a St. Louis-based non-profit dedicated to helping anyone living with communication disorders, regardless of cost.
Their charitable programs provide hearing aids and speech-language therapy to children and adults as well as hearing and vision screening to thousands of children each year in area schools. They exist to serve those with the highest level of need and the lowest ability to pay.
Every weeknight Steve will forecast the high temperature for the next day. A $50 donation is made for every forecasted high within 4 degrees of the actual high temperature. And Cardinals Care generously matches the News4 donation at the end of each month. So far The 4 Degree Guarantee program has donated over $150,000 since its inception in 2012.
