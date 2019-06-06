ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- KMOV is a proud partner of the 2019 Cardinals Ted Savage RBI Golf Classic!
The Golf Classic honors Ted Savage's contributions to the organization as a community ambassador until his retirement in 2012. The Golf Classic celebrates 30 years of having an impact on youth throughout St. Louis.
Proceeds benefit:
• Mike Shildt's Baseball for Life foundation whose mission is to enhance the lives of young people through a mentoring program that uses baseball to develop life skills and reinforce positive behavior.
• St. Louis RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) program provides underprivileged children throughout the St. Louis area the opportunity to play baseball and softball by funding the RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) program housed at Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club.
• Cardinals Care whose mission is Caring for Kids throughout Cardinals Nation.
Registration
You can take part in the Golf Classic by entering a foursome to play with a Cardinals celebrity or a foursome without a celebrity. If you don't have a foursome, individual registrations are welcome too!
