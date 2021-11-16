ST. LOUIS, Mo., November 16, 2021 (St. Louis Cardinals) – The St. Louis Cardinals and Cardinals Care are teaming up with the American Red Cross, KMOV, and Delaware North Sportservice for the tenth annual Holiday Gift Drive.
Fans can support this gift drive for local children of all ages by dropping off new, unwrapped toys or gift cards at Gate 4 of Busch Stadium on Wednesday, December 1st between 7 am and 2pm. Fans who donate at Busch Stadium will receive hot chocolate in a thermal mug from Delaware North Sportservice, and a token of appreciation from the Cardinals, while supplies last. Fans who are unable to drop off a toy can make a tax-deductible donation at cardinals.com/giftdrive starting today through December 1st.
The toys collected and funds raised will provide holiday gifts to children of military families at a Breakfast with Santa at Scott Air Force Base. Donations will also be distributed to select Cardinals Care partner agencies including the American Red Cross, Angels’ Arms, Annie Malone Children & Family Service Center, Marygrove and SouthSide Early Childhood Center, to provide holiday gifts for the children they serve.
“We’re excited to hold our 10th annual holiday gift drive at Busch Stadium,” said Michael Hall, Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of Cardinals Care. “Many in our community are experiencing challenging times, and we know we can count on our generous fans to take this opportunity to help bring some holiday cheer to area children in need.”
Fans can learn more about the gift drive at cardinals.com/giftdrive.
