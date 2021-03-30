St. Luke's Hospital improves the health of St. Louis by focusing on heart, cancer, neuro, ortho & women’s care. Our specialty is you.
St. Luke's is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare provider committed to improving the quality of life for our patients and the community. Our compassionate healthcare team furthers this mission by providing high quality, nationally-recognized care and achieving excellent patient satisfaction.
We also offer a broad range of services spanning your entire life. Since the day we cared for our first patient more than 150 years ago, St. Luke's has grown from a single hospital location to an advanced network of care, with extraordinary physicians and other healthcare experts providing services in over 60 specialty areas across our 493-bed hospital in Chesterfield, Mo. and 25 outpatient locations in St. Louis and St. Charles counties.
We are proud to be the only independent hospital in the greater St. Louis area. We also value the affiliations, collaborations and partnerships we have established throughout our region and the nation that enable us to continue enhancing the services we provide our patients. For example, St. Luke's is the exclusive St. Louis affiliate of the nation's No. 1 heart hospital, Cleveland Clinic's Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart & Vascular Institute.
In addition, St. Luke's is a leader in health education through our community outreach initiatives. As the region's only Spirit of Women hospital, St. Luke's provides exceptional women's services, information and programs that help women and their families take action for better health.
St. Luke's Heart and Vascular Institute offers a full range of state-of-the-art diagnostic, interventional and surgical cardiac procedures including electrophysiology procedures, heart disease prevention programs and rehabilitation programs for patients diagnosed with cardiovascular disease.
For the third year in a row, St. Luke's is the only hospital in Missouri named one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery™ by Healthgrades®. The honor places St. Luke's among the top 50 U.S. hospitals for superior results in coronary artery bypass grafting procedures and heart valve surgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.