ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Get ready for the 3rd Annual Laura’s Run 4 Kids!
This year, join KMOV’s Laura Hettiger for a family-friendly online fun-run or 5k! St. Louisans of all ages are invited to benefit the Little Bit Foundation. Helping break down barriers to learning for St. Louis students.
Due to COVID-19, this year's event is an online experience continuing through Apr. 25. Complete your 5K or 1-mile Fun Run/Walk at one time or spread it out during the month and post your overall time to compete in various age brackets. Share your photos, videos and words of encouragement to others on the Laura's Run 4 Kids Facebook page.
There are many options for your participation. Runners may:
- Sign up for either the 5K Race or 1-mile Family Fun Run/Walk
- Register as an individual, family of 4 or group of 10, with special discounts
- Start your own online fundraiser (click on Become a Fundraiser)
- Donate
Go to the Laura's Run 4 Kids official website for full information and event sign-up.
