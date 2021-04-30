ST. LOUIS (News release) -- The Augusta Plein Air Art Festival provides artists with the opportunity to expand their markets, enhance their skills, receive recognition for their art, and to simply experience Missouri Wine Country in the company of other artists; as such it is open to artists of all levels. A single fee covers the entire Festival (artists may participate in select or all events) with additional fees assessed for workshops and Private Estate.
Art Lovers: The public is invited to observe the art unfold before their eyes each day at events hosted by local businesses and neighboring communities. Unique events will be featured each day during the festival at a variety of locations from local wineries to historic sites, with special Days in surrounding towns. Along with special events, we will feature Pop-Up Art Galleries at several of these events and at the Augusta Harmonie Verein Hall for viewing art and purchases daily.
Escape to Missouri wine country with its beautiful, scenic rolling hills and river bluffs; experience the fun-filled events of the festival and award winning wineries. Not only will you watch the art being created each day, but you’ll also have the opportunity to purchase the art straight from the easel! Whether you are a serious buyer or someone who simply appreciates the arts, come out for a day or stay overnight – the festival has something for everyone to enjoy. Join us for one or many of the events and get to know the artists, enjoy small town hospitality and the beauty of the harvest season in Missouri during the 18th Annual Plein Air Art Festival.
Over 100 artists are anticipated to attend this event. The artists will be scattered about the small towns of Defiance, New Melle, and Augusta capturing the rolling hills of wine country, propped along the Missouri River bluff, fixed upon prosperous farmland, tucked along the Katy Trail and recreating historic structures on their canvas.
Art completed during the Annual Augusta Plein Air Art Festival will be on display and available for sale each day of the Festival at the Augusta Augusta Harmonie-Verein hall as well as on location at each special event. Judging and awards and the Final Sale will take place at the Town Square on May 1st.
Due to the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on our area and the new regulations from the United States Government, the Augusta Plein Air Art Festival committee will be making masks, hand sanitizer available, as well as encouraging social distancing at all of our venues.
Please check https://www.augustapleinair.com/ for updates in the “NEWS & EVENTS” and the “Daily Events” Schedule for additions and detailed information on events and workshops.
