ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s the unofficial start to the 2019 baseball season.
Cardinals Winter Warm-Up is a three-day event that gives Cardinals fans a chance to get up-close and personal with their favorite team.
In addition to player and alumni autograph sessions, fans can buy special souvenirs, bid on memorabilia at live and silent auctions, meet Fredbird, attend live Q&A sessions with players, broadcasters and team officials, and much more. Children can even play games and watch live entertainment in the free Kids Room.
It’s a great way to get your baseball fix in mid-January, while also supporting a great cause. All proceeds from the fundraiser support the team's charitable fund, Cardinals Care, in their mission of caring for kids in our community.
