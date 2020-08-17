COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The Collinsville School District announced Monday that it will start the school year with all-virtual learning.
The announcement comes one day after the district said that several employees tested positive for COVID-19. The district would not say how many tested positive or say where they work. The school year officially begins Tuesday.
The district had been offering students the option of full-time in-person learning, all-virtual learning or a mix of virtual learning and in-person instruction.
Administrators said they decided to go with all-virtual learning not just because of the employees who tested positive for COVID-19, but also due to the rising number of cases in the Metro East.
New restrictions are coming to counties in the Metro East because of the COVID-19 positivity rate. They go into effect Tuesday.
However, schools are not mentioned in the new restrictions.
The district said all-virtual learning will be in-place until September 4. A decision about whether to go to hybrid learning or stick with all remote learning will be made on September 3, the district said.
