ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While it's nearly a week out and we could see changes, I wanted to give you an early heads up on a cold blast of Arctic air I'm monitoring for Sunday-Monday Morning.
This Arctic air will invade south by Sunday morning. Forecast models disagree on how long it will last, but ensemble forecasts show it as a quick hit before rebounding to more typical cold February temperatures.
For weather events four to seven days away, I like to lean on ensemble forecasts. Those models compile multiple runs and create a mean or average. It tends to smooth out the wild outliers in the model and gives me a better idea of the big picture. While that means we lose some of the nitty gritty detail which is better for short term forecasts, it also means we don't end up with as many wild swings in the forecast pattern.
So far, this looks like a quick hit of cold air, but it could rival the coldest air of the season, when we hit 10 degrees on Christmas morning. And our current forecast has us with the coldest daytime temperatures so far this Winter with temps in the teens Sunday afternoon.
I should caution that this far out we certainly can see big changes on timing and depth of the cold air, so I will keep you updated.
