ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The City of St. Louis will get a big boost from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

The city is slated to receive more than $500 million, St. Louis County is expected to receive about $193 million and St. Charles County will get nearly $78 million.

The St. Louis Business Journal reports the city will receive the biggest amount locally because the bill used a formula that is not based on population. Instead, the formula is based on community development block grants that consider unemployment levels and age of housing among other metrics.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said efforts are underway to determine how to best direct the funds from the stimulus package. The bill states the money must be used to address increased costs and loss revenue related to the pandemic. Digging deeper in the allowable uses, the money could be used for assistance to businesses, boost pay for essential public workers or go to improve sewer infrastructure.

The City of St. Louis’ budget for 2021 is around $1.1 billion dollars, which is down almost $39 million from the previous year.