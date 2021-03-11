The City of St. Louis will receive $500 million from the most recent stimulus package. News 4's Damon Arnold is breaking down where that money could go.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The City of St. Louis will get a big boost from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

The city is slated to receive more than $500 million, St. Louis County is expected to receive about $193 million and St. Charles County will get nearly $78 million.

The St. Louis Business Journal reports the city will receive the biggest amount locally because the bill used a formula that is not based on population. Instead, the formula is based on community development block grants that consider unemployment levels and age of housing among other metrics.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said efforts are underway to determine how to best direct the funds from the stimulus package. The bill states the money must be used to address increased costs and loss revenue related to the pandemic. Digging deeper in the allowable uses, the money could be used for assistance to businesses, boost pay for essential public workers or go to improve sewer infrastructure.

The City of St. Louis’ budget for 2021 is around $1.1 billion dollars, which is down almost $39 million from the previous year.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.