SAN ANTONIO, Tx (KSAT/CNN) – A 10-year-old girl saved her grandma after the woman’s abusive ex allegedly set her on fire in Texas.
“She was trying to take off her clothes, but the fire was on her,” recalled 10-year-old Nevaeh Gallegos.
“Any 10-year-old could easily froze up, or you know, just went into shock,” said the victim’s son-in-law, Jay Gallegos.
The younger Gallegos witnessed something no child should ever witness last Tuesday evening. Her grandmother, 52-year-old certified nursing assistant Deborah Romo, had just gotten off work when her ex-boyfriend, 43-year-old Roberto Cocolan, began arguing with her.
"I heard my Grandma screaming,” recalled Nevaeh. “Then she was on the couch where I saw her on the floor. Then he was standing and pouring gasoline on her, and she started crying, and I pushed him and try to hit him, but he still continued with doing it."
An affidavit states Cocolan used a lighter to light Romo on fire.
"Started crying because I couldn't find my grandma in the smoke,” said Nevaeh. That’s when she grabbed her 2-year-old sister, covered her face to prevent smoke inhalation and ran to get help. The family said they had to use mop water to extinguish the fire because the suspect cut off the water before the incident.
Romo is now in the hospital with burns on over 35% of her body. "She has burns from face, ears, arms all the way down, second- and third-degree burns,” her daughter Ambeer Vega explained.
The family said Romo worked 12-hour shifts, seven days a week at Christus Santa Rosa. They said she was in an abusive relationship with Cocolan but they never expected the abuse to go this far. He was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, causing serious bodily injury and arson.
"I want him sitting there, and I want him to suffer the way my mom having to sit in the hospital and go through that pain,” Vega said.
Romo’s granddaughter hero is hoping she comes home soon. "I want to tell her I love her so much. Her family loves her, then her friends love her, and we hope she come home soon."
