ROLLA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A 13-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when he was attacked by a pit bull while delivering cupcakes to his neighbor in Rolla, Mo.
Police say the attack happened in the 1000 block of Lynwood Drive. The child was delivering cupcakes to his next-door neighbor when the pit bull got loose from his chain and started to maul him. The pit bull's owners tried to restrain the dog, but he had the child pinned to the ground while he bit the victim's head, neck and face.
Several adults started to pull the dog away, but the pit bull broke free and continued to maul the boy. After several attempts, the adults were able to remove the pit bull from the boy. His family and another neighbor then administered first aid. The child was taken to a local hospital with major injuries to his head, neck and face. He was later taken Children's Hospital in St. Louis by helicopter.
An adult suffered a dislocated shoulder. Animal control officers took the pit bull to a local veterinarian's office, where the dog was euthanized. Police say the owner was not able to provide proof that pit bull was up to date on his rabies shots. The dog will be tested at a state lab for rabies.
