LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – A 23-year-old man is in jail in connection with a caught-on-camera armed robbery of outdoor diners at a restaurant on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.
Police believe the man in custody and two other suspects are responsible for a series of robberies along Melrose Avenue. A security camera captured two suspects robbing some outdoor diners at gunpoint and grabbing their bags before running off from the café.
Barber Ricky Blanco’s shop is near where the crime happened. He’s relieved to learn detectives tracked down the suspected driver, identified as Quioness Wilson, after the getaway car was found in Pasadena. Authorities said they found more evidence during a search of his home.
Authorities believe the three suspects are responsible for at least six robberies and one attempted robbery in just the first week of September. Jalen Mapp said she’s noticed an uptick in violence in the four months she’s been working on Melrose and believes the recent incidents have been crimes of opportunity.
"It's because they know that people who are a little bit more wealthy will shop here and eat here so it makes sense but it's still unfortunate and it still makes anyone feel unsafe,” said Mapp.
The arrest comes after neighbors and business owners in the popular shopping district said there’s been a string of crimes, including the fatal shooting of an employee at Shoe Palace last month. There were also shootings in February and January. People in the area hope the violence will stop.
"It used to be chill. You used to walk your dog down the street. Now you gotta be careful, be safe,” Blanco said.
Wilson was booked on suspicion of robbery. His bail was set at $350,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.