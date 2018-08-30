KMOV is proud to sponsor the 9th Annual CARDINALS CARE 6K. It's your chance to support area kids while taking part in a race that finishes on the field at Busch Stadium! By joining the run you are committing to help raise funds for Cardinals Care, the team's community foundation that supports area youth through funding health, educational, recreational, mentoring, and arts programs.
The run takes place September 9th at 8:06 a.m.
Themed around Cardinals Hall of Famer, the late Stan "The Man" Musial, this 6K run is an exciting event for fans that honors Stan's legacy, promotes health and fitness, and raises funds for Cardinals Care to help kids.
All proceeds from the event will help to ensure that thousands of children in the St. Louis community are afforded opportunities they might not otherwise experience. Since its inception in 1997, Cardinals Care has maintained a direct focus on "Caring for Kids" by distributing funds to area non-profit youth organizations and establishing Redbird Rookies, our flagship program that supports youth on and off the baseball field. Most of the organizations who are recipients of Cardinals Care charitable grants are based in Missouri, Illinois and Iowa.
For more information and to register, click here.
