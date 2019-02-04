A vigil was held Monday night in Hyde Park in St. Louis after a father, husband, and community leader was murdered Friday night outside a Richmond Heights bowling alley.
Police said 45-year-old Demetrius Stewart was just an innocent bystander when he was shot outside of the bowling alley in his car.
The community gathered for a call to stop senseless violence.
Stewart’s brother spoke to the crowd Monday night.
“We march for other things, but when are we going to march to stop doing this to each other?” asked Darrell Shiner.
Shiner was joined by Stewart’s parents and a large crowd of family and friends.
Community leaders including: Public Safety Director Judge Jimmie Edwards, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and James Clark with Better Family Life all took to the stage asking for people to come together and act to stop violence in the community.
“We should be able to go to a dinner, have a night out, go to a bowling alley and not have a fear of losing our life. The violence has to stop,” said Rev. Jettie Bryant with West Side Missionary Baptist Church.
Members of Alpha Phi Alpha, Fraternity Incorporated, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated local chapters, West Side Missionary Baptist Church and Stewart' friends organized Monday’s vigil to remember Stewart who was a leader in the Greater St. Louis Metropolitan area.
Demetrius Stewart was a graduate University City High School, served as a minister at West Side Missionary Baptist Church and worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs.
A Go Fund Me fundraising page has been started that will help to form a scholarship for high school students.
The page states “a separate bank account will be established and 100% of the funds collected will be used solely by the Stewart Family for any necessary expenses due to the passing of Rev. Stewart and for creation of the Demetrius L. Stewart Memorial Scholarship”.
Stewart leaves behind his wife of 20 years and two teenage children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.