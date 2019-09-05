St. Louis City police confirm they are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in North St. Louis.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of Garfield, that’s near Vandeventer.
Police say officers were patrolling a neighborhood known for drug use. Police say a driver of a car had marijuana on his lap. Chief Hayden says officers tried to get the driver out of the car. There was a struggle over a gun.
Police say officers attempted to use a taser, which was unsuccessful. One shot was fired and hit the suspect, according to police. The suspect was taken to the hospital were he passed away.
Police confirm no officers were injured.
This is a developing story, News 4 will update you as we learn more.
