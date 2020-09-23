ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two of St. Louis' favorite restaurants will be closing until 2021.
Bogart's Smoke House and Southern, both part of the Pappy's restaurant family, will suspend operations beginning in October.
The restaurants announced the closures on their Facebook pages, with Bogart's slated to close Saturday, October 3 and Southern closing Sunday the 4th.
With COVID-19 heavily impacting tourism and downtown events, the two restaurants have seen big impacts on their sales. The plan is for the closure to be temporary, and Bogart's will still offer online sales of sauces and rubs and deliveries of ribs and beans via Market Wagon.
Pappy's will remain open, as will Dalie's in Valley Park. Pappy's is also set to open a St. Peters location in October.
