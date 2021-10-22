'I'm gonna save lives' is one of final texts local fallen Navy Sailor Bailey Tucker sent to his former coach The Navy is now reporting that the helicopter was making a landing on the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier when the aircraft's rotor hit the deck before falling off the side of the ship. One of the five sailors who didn't make it was Parkway North High School graduate Bailey Tucker.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The body of a local Navy sailor killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of California will return home Friday.

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker was killed when the MH-60S crashed into the sea near San Diego on Aug. 31. The 21-year-old was a 2018 graduate of Parkway North High School.

Friends remember fallen Navy sailor, Parkway North graduate Bailey Tucker A sailor from St. Louis was among those killed in a Navy helicopter crash this past week off the coast of California.

Following the crash, the Navy reported the helicopter was making a landing on the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier when the aircraft's rotor hit the deck before falling off the side of the ship.

After Tucker’s remains arrive at Lambert Airport, a procession will take place from the airport to Cave Springs. It is scheduled to begin around 5 p.m.