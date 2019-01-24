ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The body of a former Marine from St. Louis killed in Syria will return home on Saturday.
U.S. military members, the Patriot Guard, St. Louis Fire Department and members of local law enforcement will be on hand at Lambert Airport Saturday afternoon when the body of Scott Wirtz arrives.
The visitation for Wirtz will be Tuesday, February 5 at Ortmann-Stipanovich funeral home in Creve Coeur.
And his funeral mass will be on Wednesday, February 6 at the Cathedral Basilica.
