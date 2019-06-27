ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The celebration continues weeks after the St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.
Now, you can get your hands on special editions Stanley Cup Wine and Champagne.
The Blues have partnered with Mano’s Wine to offer the “Championship Collection.” The bottles are etched and hand-painted.
You can order you bottle online, and they are available at various St. Louis-area food and drink retailers.
