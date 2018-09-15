CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Both kids and adults are invited to kick off their shoes and bounce away the weekend with “Big Bounce America.”
“Big Bounce America” is bringing the world's largest bounce house to West County this month.
The title of world’s largest bounce house is certified by the Guinness Book of World Records.
The inflatable is 10,000 square feet.
It will be at the the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex off Interstate 64 from September 28 to September 30.
For more information visit the Big Bounce America website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.