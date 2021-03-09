ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local health departments on both sides of the river say they're struggling to get vaccines into residents' arms.
Health officials in both Illinois and Missouri say they're not getting enough vaccines, forcing residents to drive great lengths just to get a shot.
"We actually have people calling and we're having to tell them that your best chance of getting a vaccine is to try and get an appointment at the national guard site," John Wagner said.
Wagner, director of the Monroe County Health Department, tells News 4 they simply don't have enough shots to vaccinate their own people.
"We're equipped to do about 2,000 doses a day, we realistically could do that," Wagner explained.
However, Wagner and his team are only given 600 vaccine doses per week, for nearly 36,000 residents.
Monroe County's neighbors, St. Clair and Madison Counties, have been vaccinating more than 1,500 people daily, six days a week, for several weeks now.
Monroe, St. Clair, and Madison Counties all have around 9 percent of their populations fully vaccinated. Wagner says those numbers are skewed. He says Monroe County residents are traveling to St. Clair and Madison Counties to be vaccinated since they have more vaccines, Wagner says, making those numbers inaccurate.
The same thing is happening on the other side of the river, in Missouri.
News 4 talked to a spokesperson from the Jefferson County Health Department and they say they're getting a disproportionate amount of vaccines, compared to larger counties in the region.
Currently, 5.04 percent of Jefferson County residents are fully vaccinated. Its neighbor, St. Louis County, has nearly 16 percent of its residents vaccinated.
"We've been getting more vaccines recently, but are just hoping that continues," a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Health Department said.
Both rural local health departments tell News 4, they just want to get their folks vaccinated. In Monroe County, health department officials are still working to give shots to those 65 and older.
"Why make them drive to the National Guard site when we're fully capable of doing it here," Wagner said.
Jefferson and Monroe County Health Department officials say there's no telling how many vaccines will be coming their way in the weeks ahead.
