BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Ballwin Officer Michael Flamion shared an update on the five year anniversary of the shooting that changed his life.

Flamion was shot after pulling over Antonio Taylor in the 300 block of New Ballwin Road around 11 a.m. on July 8, 2016. The officer was walking back to his vehicle to process paperwork when Taylor allegedly shot him in the left side of his neck. He was paralyzed from the neck down in the shooting.

On the five-year anniversary of the shooting, the Ballwin Police Department shared the below update from Flamion:

"I cannot believe it has been five years already. The time has flown by as I try to keep myself busy since my life has drastically changed. I have been fortunate enough to spend time as the vice president of a nonprofit called Code 3 Response . Code 3 Response was set up to assist area first responders critically injured in the line of duty or who have suffered catastrophic life events. I have been truly blessed with the support I receive from family, friends, citizens, and almost everyone I meet. Thank you all for your continued support and I will see you around town."

The department ended their social media post with “Please Join us in wishing Mike a Happy Alive Day!”

Taylor is charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. In March, a judge denied his request to represent himself at trial.