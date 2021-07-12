ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for an armed man who forced his way through the drive-thru window of two McDonald’s in St. Louis City.
Just before 5 p.m., a man drove into the drive-thru at the McDonald’s in the 4000 block of Lindell pretending to be a customer. Once he got to the window, he pulled out a gun and forced his way inside. Police said he ordered employees to open the safe and stole cash that was inside.
The next day, the armed suspect targeted the McDonald’s on North Tucker around 5:30 p.m. Detectives said he crawled through the drive-thru window and once again, ordered workers to open the safe. This time, he left empty-handed in his silver SUV with a missing gas cap.
No one was injured during both robberies. Although the robber tried to conceal his identity with a black durag and a blue face mask, police said he had a spiderweb tattoo on his right elbow along with other unidentified tattoos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.