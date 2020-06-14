For the last year and a half, 4-year-old AJ and his mom Katrina Morris have not let a cancer diagnosis get them down, and it certainly wasn’t going to stop them from participating in Conway’s protests from afar, AJ's mom said.
“I was like, you know what? You don’t have to be in front of a big crowd to voice your opinion," said Morris. "I said let’s just let my son voice his opinion in his own way, and I explained to him what he was doing.”
So, they made a sign with the words, "Cancer is hard. Being black is hard. I want to survive both." They posed for photos outside of their apartment.
While on patrol, University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Police Officer Christopher Vasquez noticed AJ and his mom and decided to stop by.
It was an instant connection.
"AJ ran up to me and gave me a big ole hug. Man, holding in the waterworks was hard because he's just so pure and gave so freely with his love," Vasquez said. "It made my heart feel so happy."
To share the love, he called to see if other officers also wanted to meet the 4-year-old.
And they were met with open arms.
"It was a feeling of relief knowing that not everybody hates us, not everyone sees us as bad people and they still want to get to know us and especially kids want to be seen with us," said UCA officer Kaitlyn Weber
"Not everybody is going to be the same. Not everybody is going to like each other. That's the realistic part of life. But we can at least try," said Vasquez.
This interaction made a lasting impression on every single person there.It shows that taking just a few minutes out of your day can make an impact in a big way.
"Every officer that I've met has been amazing to me and my son. At the end of the day, there's still good police officers out there. I don't want to call out everyone, and this is a prime example of good people," said Morris.
Vasquez adds he "hope when [AJ] sees cops of a different color or of a different height, different shape, different size, whatever...he remembers, 'Hey, they're our friends. Were all human. We all bleed the same color'."
