ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All archdiocesan elementary and high schools will remain closed two weeks longer than planned, according to a press release.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis announced the schools, including pre-K through 12th, will be extended to April 22. Preliminary plans will permit teachers to return on April 23 and students will return on April 27.
Originally, all schools were planned to remain closed until April 6 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Archbishop Robert J. Carlson said the closing of their schools was the best path to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the area.
The announcement comes after local leaders issued stay-at-home orders for St. Louis City and County.
Families needing food assistance should call St. Vincent de Paul of St. Louis at 211 or Catholic Charities of St. Louis at 314-367-5500.
