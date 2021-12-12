Amber Alert issued for 4 sisters in Utah

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (Gray News) - Police in Utah are searching for four sisters who are the subjects of an Amber Alert issued early Sunday morning.
South Jordan police say Hazelle Brimhall, 12; Berlynn Brimhall, 11; Adelyne Brimhall, 9; and Autumn Brimhall, 9; left their home in the Daybreak community around 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Police were notified around 3 p.m. that they had not returned.
Hazelle is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown hair with blond highlights.
Berlynn is 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 65 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown-reddish hair.
Adelyne and Autumn are twins. They have brown eyes with light brown hair and are around 4 feet tall, weighing 55 pounds each.
The sisters are believed to have been taken by their biological mother, Allison Brimhall, 39. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall with strawberry blond hair.
The five may be in a white, four-door Toyota Tacoma. The license plate number was not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or South Jordan police at 801-840-4000.
