An elderly woman was carjacked on Washington Avenue in St. Louis Saturday night.
The 71-year-old had just gotten out of her parked vehicle in that 2700 block of Washington Avenue around 10:35 p.m. when two suspects approached her. One of the suspects was armed with a gun and demanded the woman’s keys.
No one was injured.
A Missouri substitute teacher is seeking answers after claiming he was banned because he thanked students for saying the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jim Furkin worked as a sub for 10 years in St. Louis County's Parkway School District and worked for five years as a sub at Parkway South High School.
Furkin told the school board Thursday that he was subbing in a freshman English class at South High in October. During the pledge, most, but not all, students stood.
Furkin says he thanked those who stood, and then afterwards one student went to a counselor. An administrator told Furkin the student complained he had been "hurt" by Furkin's comment.
The Parkway District tells News 4 that Furkin is banned from both South and Central High School, following the Pledge of Allegiance incident, combined with his past record. However, the district says Furkin is still allowed to teach at any other school in the Parkway District.
Furkin tells News 4 that he has chosen to resign from substitute teaching altogether.
Some students and parents have shown their support to keep Furkin teaching at Parkway South by signing a petition. A Parkway South parent told News 4 there is a protest on Monday morning on the South High campus to reinstate Mr. Furkin as a substitute teacher.
[STORY 3]
Residents in a Fenton neighborhood woke up to find their car windows shot out Sunday.
Now, detectives are investigating eight reports in two different neighborhoods just two miles apart.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the incidents occurred in the Winding Bluff subdivision and Winter Valley neighborhood overnight between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. They believe the suspect used a BB gun or pellet gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.