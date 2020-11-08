(KMOV.com) -- After months of battling pancreatic cancer, Alex Trebek passed away Sunday.
In a tweet, officials behind the Jeopardy! account said they are saddened by his death.
"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex."
In October, Trebek said he had begun to get sores inside his mouth from the chemotherapy, which makes it difficult to enunciate. He sometimes hears himself slurring his words on the quiz show, he said.
As "Jeopardy!" host, Trebek has graced millions of living rooms for 35 years and more than 8,000 episodes -- the most by a presenter of any single TV game show.
