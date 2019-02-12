ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While you may already use Amazon's Alexa voice assistant for playing music, turning on your lights or ordering your favorite goodies, did you know you can also use it to hear the latest news from KMOV?
Anyone with an Amazon Echo product can add KMOV News to their Flash Briefing, bringing you breaking news, the latest local headlines and your 4 Warn Forecast.
Desktop users can click here to add KMOV News 4 to their Flash Briefing.
Mobile users can open the Alexa app and follow the instructions below.
- Start by clicking the "Menu" icon in the upper left corner of the screen
- Choose "Skills & Games."
- In the upper right hand corner, click the search icon (magnifying glass).
- Once in the search bar, type "KMOV" then hit the "Search" button.
- Then tap on the listing for "KMOV News 4."
- Click the "Enable to Use" button. That completes the setup process!
Now just ask Alexa, “What’s in the news?” to hear the latest headlines and forecast from KMOV!
