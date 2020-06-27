ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- The bronze statue of King Louis IX, the city's namesake, has stood for more than a century on Art Hill in Forest Park.
Now, a group will flock to Forest Park at 11 a.m. to rally for the removal of it. This comes one day after President Trump signed an executive order protecting U.S. monuments.
Their petition calls the city’s name “outright disrespect” to its Jewish and Muslim communities. Organizers of the rally claim King Louis' persecution of Jewish people in France long before Adolf Hilter and his role in the crusades are concerns and reason enough to bring the statue down.
While their first goal is to get the statue removed, they say next they'll begin a grassroots effort to change the name of the city. Organizers say a group of counter-protesters may also be here.
The words "No KKK, No fascists" were displayed around the statue. News 4 crews spotted a man cleaning up the chalk off the monument.
Chalk drawings surround the statue of King Louis IX atop Art Hill in Forest Park. A rally is planned for today, where some argue it should be removed due to the King’s involvement in the Crusade and acts of anti-semitism. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/ozuxsjdI6m— Caroline Hecker (@carolinehecker) June 27, 2020
Earlier this month, the statue of Christopher Columbus was removed from Tower Grove Park. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says she is not in favor of removing the King Louis statue or the renaming of the city.
She says its a distraction from work that needs to be done and would do nothing to change the issues St. Louis is facing.
