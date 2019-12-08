A 5-year-old walked through extreme temperatures in the Alaskan terrain with an 18-month-old after authorities say they were left home alone.
The incident took place Tuesday when the temperature in Venetie, Alaska, was -31 degrees Fahrenheit (-35 degrees Celsius), according to a dispatch from the state's Department of Public Safety. Venetie is in the northeastern section of Alaska.
The children arrived at a neighbor's home with "cold injuries," Alaska State Troopers said. The 5-year-old got scared when the power went out and carried the toddler about half a mile while wearing only socks and light clothing, according to Alaska State Troopers.
Julie Peter, 37, was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree, the dispatch said.
CNN's Laura Ly contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.