ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Four teenagers escaped from a St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center over the weekend.

Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, four boys between the ages of 13 and 17 ran from the facility in the 3800 block of Enright. Police told News 4 they did not have any further information regarding the escape.

Earlier this year, St. Louis police reported that five teenage boys ran off from the Hogan Regional Youth Center. The boys who escaped the facility stole several staff members’ car keys and drove off in two staff members’ cars.