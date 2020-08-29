NEW YORK (CBS) -- A 3-year-old from Stillwater, New York, has used her passion for baking to help bring joy to others during the coronavirus pandemic. Mia Villa and her mom, Devin Villa, have baked over 1,000 cookies since the start of the pandemic and delivered them to frontline and essential workers, her mom told CBS news via email.
"Mia has been helping me in the kitchen since she could stand up at the counter," Villa said. "I have pictures back as far as 18 months old. That was roughly when I started helping my mom as a kid and the same time she began to show interest in what I was doing so I let her jump right in!"
"We've made a lot of messes but that is the fun in learning," Villa continued, adding that Mia has mastered her chocolate chip cookies.
Villa said she recognized the pressure on essential workers and first responders during the pandemic and wanted to do something to help.
