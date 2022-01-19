FENTON (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged someone Wednesday in the murder of a man and a dog.
Police allege Tony Hager, 22 and from Imperial, shot and killed 25-year-old Austin Vines and a dog Sunday. A probable cause statement says Hager confronted Vines in the 600 block of Greenhurst Court after a disagreement, which ended in Vines being killed.
Two witnesses identified Hager, the probable cause statement said. It also says there were two people with Hager when the incident happened.
A man and a dog were shot Sunday in a Fenton neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.