FENTON (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged someone Wednesday in the murder of a man and a dog.

Police allege Tony Hager, 22 and from Imperial, shot and killed 25-year-old Austin Vines and a dog Sunday. A probable cause statement says Hager confronted Vines in the 600 block of Greenhurst Court after a disagreement, which ended in Vines being killed.

Two witnesses identified Hager, the probable cause statement said. It also says there were two people with Hager when the incident happened.