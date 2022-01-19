fenton shooting man and dog

Police blocked off the scene with crime tape after a shooting Sunday.

 Kmov staff

FENTON (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged someone Wednesday in the murder of a man and a dog.

Police allege Tony Hager, 22 and from Imperial, shot and killed 25-year-old Austin Vines and a dog Sunday. A probable cause statement says Hager confronted Vines in the 600 block of Greenhurst Court after a disagreement, which ended in Vines being killed.

Two witnesses identified Hager, the probable cause statement said. It also says there were two people with Hager when the incident happened. 

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.