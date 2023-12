ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found shot inside of his car Sunday afternoon south of downtown.

The incident occurred around 12:21 p.m. southbound on I-55 and 7th St. Police found a man shot inside his car, unconscious and not breathing. The man was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

