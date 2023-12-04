Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Investigation underway following inmate death at City Justice Center

City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis
City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another inmate died Sunday at the St. Louis City Justice Center, according to authorities.

The Department of Public Safety told First Alert 4 that around 6 a.m. a corrections officer saw the detainee in his cell unconscious after what they said appeared to be a suicide attempt.

The Department of Public Safety said medical staff worked quickly and the inmate was taken to the hospital, but he died there.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of Lindenwood Universitty
Lindenwood cuts 10 athletic teams, gets rid of 9 staff positions
Florissant tow company owner charged with stealing vehicles
Myylek Freeman is accused of stealing nearly $46,000 from an ATM in Creve Coeur.
Texas man arrested, charged in ATM theft of almost $46k Thursday in Creve Coeur
Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Idaho baby found dead by police one day after Amber Alert, police say father is in custody
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’

Latest News

Police are investigating an active scene following an officer-involved shooting in O'Fallon,...
Man dead after firing shots at police in O’Fallon, Mo.
The Gateway Tower in downtown St. Louis when KMOX-TV moved in.
A look back at the building where we became KMOV
One Nation Day celebrated at Winterfest in Kiener Plaza
One Nation Day celebrated at Winterfest in Kiener Plaza
St. Louis couple pushes for Narcan to be required in medical kits on flights
St. Louis couple pushes for Narcan to be required in medical kits on flights