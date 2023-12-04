Investigation underway following inmate death at City Justice Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another inmate died Sunday at the St. Louis City Justice Center, according to authorities.

The Department of Public Safety told First Alert 4 that around 6 a.m. a corrections officer saw the detainee in his cell unconscious after what they said appeared to be a suicide attempt.

The Department of Public Safety said medical staff worked quickly and the inmate was taken to the hospital, but he died there.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death.

