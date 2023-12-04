Surprise Squad
Home Depot hosts annual event for kids to create menorahs

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A large showing of Jewish pride throughout the St. Louis area.

The Home Depot in Brentwood hosted the Chanukah experience.

The holiday officially starts on Dec. 7 and the goal of Sunday’s event is to get children excited through hands-on activities.

That is where Home Depot came in.

Kids were able to build a few items including dredles or their own menorahs.

