Home Depot hosts annual event for kids to create menorahs
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A large showing of Jewish pride throughout the St. Louis area.
The Home Depot in Brentwood hosted the Chanukah experience.
The holiday officially starts on Dec. 7 and the goal of Sunday’s event is to get children excited through hands-on activities.
That is where Home Depot came in.
Kids were able to build a few items including dredles or their own menorahs.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.