Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

First Alert 4 unveils new studio

We have a new look at First Alert 4 but its not just changes on the air, we’re bringing you the news from a brand new state-of-the-art facility!
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) -- We have a new look at First Alert 4 but its not just changes on the air, we’re bringing you the news from a brand new state-of-the-art facility!

Demolition started in October 2022. Construction on the news and lifestyle studios kicked off in January 2023.

We have the largest the largest seamless LED screens in St. Louis that allow us to show you vibrant images and information you won’t see anywhere else.

Our new First Alert 4 Weather Center has new state-of-the-art equipment that allows us to forecast severe weather better, resulting in more safety for you and your family. We also have two large touchscreen monitors to help explain the news and weather in depth with clear and concise details.

The new control room allows us to bring you images in an instant from across the region, the nation and the world.

Copyright 2023 First Alert 4. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of Lindenwood Universitty
Lindenwood cuts 10 athletic teams, gets rid of 9 staff positions
Florissant tow company owner charged with stealing vehicles
Police are investigating an active scene following an officer-involved shooting in O'Fallon,...
Shooting suspect dead in O’Fallon, Mo.
Myylek Freeman is accused of stealing nearly $46,000 from an ATM in Creve Coeur.
Texas man arrested, charged in ATM theft of almost $46k Thursday in Creve Coeur
Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Idaho baby found dead by police one day after Amber Alert, police say father is in custody

Latest News

St. Charles County Critical Response Team is investigating a shooting involving police.
Suspect shot, officer injured in Lake Saint Louis
Angel Tree Ornaments
‘Angel Tree’ helps students achieve dreams at East St. Louis Charter High School
South County residents say their mail is being delayed
South County residents say their mail is being delayed
City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis
Investigation underway following inmate death at City Justice Center