Annual Hot Chocolate Run hosted to raise funds for Special Olympics

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - America’s sweetest race happened today!

The annual Hot Chocolate Run was this morning where participants chose from a 5k, 10k, 15k, or 2-mile fun walk.

To make things even sweeter, organizers partnered with the Special Olympics to raise funds for the cause.

Runners and walkers got a mug filled with hot chocolate and other sweet treats once they crossed the finish line.

