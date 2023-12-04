‘Angel Tree’ helps students achieve dreams at East St. Louis Charter High School

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (First Alert 4) - Students in the Metro East are getting a special holiday treat this year.

It’s part of the ‘Angel Tree’ program at East St. Louis Charter High School, which has given out needed gifts to students for several years. In the past, students have received school supplies for the new year, clothing and even sneakers.

“[The gifts] can range from anything we may have asked about or things that we may need,” student Dannica Davis said. “It made me want to come back to school.”

The school uses donations to run the program in partnership with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The school’s Director Gina Jeffries told First Alert 4 the gifts help take a burden off of families at this busy time of the year.

“It is one less thing that they have to worry about, being able to be appropriately covered with coats, jackets sweatpants, sweat suits,” Jeffries said. “It gives them a sense of belonging.”

“(It’s) a gift that will help them focus more on their school and their education,” Director of Development Nick Niemerg said. “[It’s] really what the holiday season is all about.”

