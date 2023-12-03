Texas man arrested, charged in ATM theft of almost $46k Thursday in Creve Coeur

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri City, Texas, man has been charged in an early morning ATM theft Thursday in Creve Coeur where almost $46,000 was stolen.

St. Louis County court records show 23-year-old Mylek M. Freeman was charged Friday with stealing $25,000 or more from an ATM and first-degree property damage of over $750 to an ATM. He is currently in custody and bond is set at $100,000 cash only.

Creve Coeur Police said in a social media post officers responded to an alarm around 4:30 a.m. at the Enterprise Bank and Trust in the 11000 block of Olive Boulevard. There, they found damage to an ATM on the outside of the building and located a truck they believe was used in the theft.

According to charging documents in Freeman’s case, Creve Coeur Police said a chain was hooked to the truck and to the ATM to remove the door so the cash could be accessed. Police said $45,929 was taken from the machine in the theft.

Using nearby surveillance video, police identified a second suspect vehicle during the time of the theft. That vehicle, a Ford Expedition SUV, was rented from an airport two weeks earlier in Houston, Texas. The SUV had a GPS unit, which authorities used to track it to a garage in the 2800 block of Nebraska Avenue in St. Louis.

Police say two men left in the Ford SUV and parked it in an alley and retuned to the house. A short time later, officers spotted Freeman leaving the house and getting in an Uber vehicle. Officers stopped the Uber and Freeman fled on foot, according to charging documents.

Freeman was apprehended a short distance away. Inside the vehicle, police said officers found a suitcase with $12,437 in cash. The Uber driver told officers he was taking Freeman to the airport.

Authorities said in charging documents others are involved and anyone with information is asked to call the Coeur Police Department at 314-737-4600 or STL Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.

